Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.14 Million Position in iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (BATS:IECS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (BATS:IECS) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,101 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $972,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1,657.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period.

IECS opened at $32.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.75.

