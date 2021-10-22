Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,680 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.23% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,905,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 40,025 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 54,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000.

JHMD opened at $34.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average of $34.10. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75.

