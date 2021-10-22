Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $1.20 Million in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.18% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock opened at $39.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.69. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a one year low of $32.31 and a one year high of $41.30.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

