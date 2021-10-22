Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 11,556 Shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,556 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.42% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 2,358.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,831,000 after purchasing an additional 332,252 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 61.1% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 19,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DEF stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $53.27 and a 1 year high of $70.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.31 and its 200-day moving average is $66.38.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

