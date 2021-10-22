Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 28,332 Shares of Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its position in shares of Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,332 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 25.12% of Global X China Innovation ETF worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

NASDAQ:KEJI opened at $19.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average is $20.17. Global X China Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $24.95.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.