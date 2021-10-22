Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 5,050 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 19,688 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 468,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,793,000 after acquiring an additional 49,776 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $98.22 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $61.69 and a twelve month high of $100.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

