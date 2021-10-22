Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes $1.15 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GEM stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $42.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.45.

