Susquehanna International Group LLP Trims Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.20% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Software ETF alerts:

PSJ opened at $152.31 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a twelve month low of $122.09 and a twelve month high of $187.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.98.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.