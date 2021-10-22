suterusu Price Hits $0.0064 on Top Exchanges (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last week, suterusu has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. One suterusu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. suterusu has a market cap of $24.49 million and approximately $547,777.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get suterusu alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00047173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.64 or 0.00213213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.06 or 0.00103712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011016 BTC.

suterusu Coin Profile

suterusu (CRYPTO:SUTER) is a coin. It launched on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for suterusu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for suterusu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.