Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,454,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.25% of Suzano worth $41,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Suzano by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Suzano during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Suzano during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Suzano by 7,189.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 21,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Suzano during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Suzano stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. Suzano S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.42.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 171.89% and a net margin of 35.70%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Suzano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Suzano in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Suzano

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

