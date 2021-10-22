SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Raised to $875.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $750.00 to $875.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s current price.

SIVB has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.62.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $729.14 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $264.60 and a 52-week high of $707.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $609.59 and a 200 day moving average of $576.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total transaction of $95,334.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,861. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.