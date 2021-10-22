SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Trading 4.5% Higher on Earnings Beat

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)’s stock price was up 4.5% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $746.91 and last traded at $736.62. Approximately 1,740 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 440,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $705.14.

The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.47 earnings per share.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.83.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,344 shares of company stock worth $1,360,861. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 114.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $609.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $576.19. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

