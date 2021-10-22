SVB Leerink Cuts Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $78.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price reduced by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.86% from the company’s current price.

THC has been the subject of several other reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

NYSE THC traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.00. 31,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,644. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $76.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $713,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,987.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $441,797.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

