Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SVCBF shares. Danske downgraded Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Pareto Securities raised Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS SVCBF opened at $15.92 on Friday. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.39.

Svenska Cellulosa AB engages in the business of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, and Other Operations. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

