Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.95

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 70325 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWMAY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.28 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 32.42% and a negative return on equity of 81.12%.

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

