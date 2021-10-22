Swingby Price Tops $0.0625 on Major Exchanges (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Swingby has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swingby has a market capitalization of $16.70 million and $682,081.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0625 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swingby alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00071839 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00047081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

Swingby is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,997,939 coins. The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.