Sylebra Capital Ltd Buys 302,934 Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,080,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302,934 shares during the quarter. Chindata Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned 1.12% of Chindata Group worth $61,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the second quarter worth $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 3,455.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 167.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.48.

NASDAQ CD traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.66. 30,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,915. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -162.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $27.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $106.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.39 million. Chindata Group had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

