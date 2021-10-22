Sylebra Capital Ltd Has $44.44 Million Stake in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,277,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877,250 shares during the period. Zhihu makes up about 1.1% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.58% of Zhihu worth $44,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZH. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Zhihu in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,661,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zhihu in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,335,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Zhihu in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,629,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Zhihu in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,420,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zhihu in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,031,000. 6.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zhihu alerts:

ZH has been the subject of several research reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zhihu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.65.

ZH traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.98. 25,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,589. Zhihu Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zhihu Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.