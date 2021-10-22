Sylebra Capital Ltd Has $62.40 Million Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,291 shares during the period. Pinduoduo comprises about 1.5% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $62,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 7.3% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 51.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

PDD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

NASDAQ PDD traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,692,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.77. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.12 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

