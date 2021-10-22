Sylebra Capital Ltd Purchases New Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 282,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,993,000. DocuSign accounts for 2.0% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned about 0.15% of DocuSign as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.6% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in DocuSign by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,681 shares of company stock valued at $26,898,263. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 price target (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $5.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.89. The company had a trading volume of 42,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,282. The stock has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.43 and a beta of 0.92. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $314.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

