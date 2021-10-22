Sylebra Capital Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) by 337.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,016,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327,417 shares during the period. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. makes up approximately 2.3% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned 3.49% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. worth $91,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth about $4,616,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,777,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,478,000. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MYTE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

Shares of NYSE MYTE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,017. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $36.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.52.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.