Sylebra Capital Ltd Reduces Holdings in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

Sylebra Capital Ltd cut its stake in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,243,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,251 shares during the period. Youdao makes up 0.7% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned about 1.00% of Youdao worth $28,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Youdao in the first quarter worth about $302,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Youdao during the second quarter worth approximately $452,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Youdao in the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Youdao by 8.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,628,000 after purchasing an additional 94,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the first quarter valued at $296,000. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.11. 3,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of -0.52. Youdao, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $42.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.22) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts forecast that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $7.17 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $11.40 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.72.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

