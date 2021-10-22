Sylebra Capital Ltd Sells 1,700,112 Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Sylebra Capital Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,941,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700,112 shares during the period. Yatsen accounts for 0.7% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned about 0.74% of Yatsen worth $27,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Yatsen by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Yatsen by 8,357.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,057,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after buying an additional 1,044,732 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Yatsen during the second quarter valued at $198,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Yatsen during the second quarter valued at $1,323,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Yatsen by 422.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. 29.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:YSG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 60,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,837. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. Yatsen Holding Limited has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on YSG. Raymond James initiated coverage on Yatsen in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

