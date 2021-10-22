Sylebra Capital Ltd Sells 623,023 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Sylebra Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 623,023 shares during the quarter. Chegg makes up approximately 2.1% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned about 0.71% of Chegg worth $84,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 365.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 100.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chegg in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.35. 12,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.64. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.55, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.69.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.11 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHGG shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.72.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.