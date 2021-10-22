SYNC Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5,401.00 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and $5,401.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.60 or 0.00319266 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010804 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002210 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006225 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,103,404 coins and its circulating supply is 121,100,236 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

