Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will post sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. Synopsys reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year sales of $4.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.67.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $1,899,915.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,058,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 326.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $321.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.88, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $313.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.65. Synopsys has a one year low of $211.20 and a one year high of $340.66.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

