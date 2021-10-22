Synthetify Trading Up 3.9% This Week (SNY)

Synthetify (CURRENCY:SNY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Synthetify coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.53 or 0.00007500 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Synthetify has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Synthetify has a market cap of $25.50 million and $329,239.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00072334 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00073612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.00109347 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,676.72 or 1.00397301 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,902.97 or 0.06457950 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00022162 BTC.

Synthetify Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

