Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 583.13 ($7.62).

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYNT. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Synthomer to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Synthomer from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of LON SYNT opened at GBX 467.20 ($6.10) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 514.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 512.69. Synthomer has a 52 week low of GBX 367 ($4.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 570.50 ($7.45). The stock has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

