Syscoin (SYS) Trading 39.4% Higher Over Last Week

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000610 BTC on popular exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $232.19 million and $17.63 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Syscoin has traded up 39.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.20 or 0.00317117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005610 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000474 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 621,084,508 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

