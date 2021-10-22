T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,282 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Quilter Plc increased its position in T-Mobile US by 5.2% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 380,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,723,000 after purchasing an additional 18,973 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 23.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,435,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $116.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.15. The stock has a market cap of $145.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.56 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.36.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

