Tabor Asset Management LP Trims Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tabor Asset Management LP reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,581 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the period. Target accounts for approximately 4.2% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in Target were worth $5,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Target by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 189,530 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 18,145 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.52.

Shares of TGT traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $256.82. The stock had a trading volume of 80,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,362. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.83. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $150.80 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The firm has a market cap of $125.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,759 shares of company stock worth $30,555,393. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

