Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Price Hits $0.0439 on Exchanges

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0439 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Tachyon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.72 million and approximately $6.90 million worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tachyon Protocol Coin Profile

Tachyon Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

