Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Position Raised by FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 231.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 2.3% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 202.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

TSM stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.90. The company had a trading volume of 104,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,974,085. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.82. The company has a market capitalization of $601.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $83.16 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4941 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 45.72%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

