Talanx (ETR:TLX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.94

Shares of Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as €39.94 ($46.99) and last traded at €40.28 ($47.39), with a volume of 106969 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €39.80 ($46.82).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TLX shares. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Talanx in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Talanx in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($52.35) price objective on Talanx in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €37.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of €36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.20.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

