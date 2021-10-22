Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Stake Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,076 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Talos Energy worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 29.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 44.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 18.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 340.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $938,881.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $12.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05. Talos Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 82.72%. The firm had revenue of $303.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.94 million. Analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TALO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.