Tap (XTP) Market Capitalization Achieves $684,008.25

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. One Tap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a total market capitalization of $684,008.25 and $1,117.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tap has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00046583 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.98 or 0.00103945 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.00 or 0.00195360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00010561 BTC.

Tap Coin Profile

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

