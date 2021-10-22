Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.33 Million

Equities analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will post $77.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.00 million to $77.80 million. Target Hospitality reported sales of $48.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year sales of $274.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $273.90 million to $275.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $309.70 million, with estimates ranging from $304.00 million to $315.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Target Hospitality.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $74.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.03 million. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TH shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.15.

NASDAQ:TH opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.70.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky purchased 97,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $329,314.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew P. Studdert purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 197,632 shares in the company, valued at $687,759.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 6.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target Hospitality (TH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.