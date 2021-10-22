Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,547 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.38% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries worth $37,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TARO. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 120.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $213,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth $222,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TARO opened at $63.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.07 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.68. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $147.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

