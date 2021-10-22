TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.88

Shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.88 and traded as high as $6.78. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 47,445 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded TAT Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $21.59 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TAT Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TAT Technologies by 17.2% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TAT Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. 5.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT)

TAT Technologies Ltd. provides a variety of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. It operates through the following business segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions & Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Services (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components & OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

