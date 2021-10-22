Taurus Asset Management LLC Acquires 515 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Taurus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,857 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST stock traded up $5.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $482.92. 23,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,930. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.63. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $477.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $213.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.83.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.