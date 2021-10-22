Taurus Asset Management LLC Has $21.38 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises approximately 2.2% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Church & Dwight worth $21,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,712,000 after buying an additional 1,325,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,345,000 after buying an additional 122,062 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,303,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,558,000 after buying an additional 96,821 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,145,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,851,000 after buying an additional 175,876 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,338,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,951,000 after purchasing an additional 134,509 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CHD traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.26. 1,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,243. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.37. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $93.22. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

