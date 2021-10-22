Taurus Asset Management LLC Has $26.03 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.7% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Visa by 3.2% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 591,076 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $125,148,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.5% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 47,169 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 70.1% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.71.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $231.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,036,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.18 and its 200-day moving average is $231.17. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $450.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

