Taurus Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Taurus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up about 1.6% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $14,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $48,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $2,481,469.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total value of $19,518,278.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 411,601 shares of company stock worth $95,010,872 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.69.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,060. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $245.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.13.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

