Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 13,495 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,495 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

CL traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.26. 71,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,280,197. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.18. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.