Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,147,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 94,585 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $56,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMHC. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2,981.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,178,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,934 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,984,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,955,000 after purchasing an additional 468,710 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,360,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,357,000 after purchasing an additional 429,435 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 60.3% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,131,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,890,000 after purchasing an additional 425,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 663.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 382,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,778,000 after purchasing an additional 332,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $28.00 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.90.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

