TD Securities Boosts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $245.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from $240.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on UNP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.25.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $6.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.31. 99,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,144. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $232.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.58 and a 200-day moving average of $218.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $541,277,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,592 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after purchasing an additional 937,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 877.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,890,000 after purchasing an additional 579,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

