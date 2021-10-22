TD Securities Boosts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $245.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from $240.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.24% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also commented on UNP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.25.
Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $6.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.31. 99,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,144. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $232.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.58 and a 200-day moving average of $218.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $541,277,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,592 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after purchasing an additional 937,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 877.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,890,000 after purchasing an additional 579,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.
Union Pacific Company Profile
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
