TD Securities Trims Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Target Price to C$57.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.24% from the company’s previous close.

PD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$55.00 to C$63.50 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.63.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of TSE:PD traded down C$1.01 on Friday, reaching C$55.21. 137,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,081. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$45.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98. The firm has a market cap of C$734.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$17.00 and a 1-year high of C$62.26.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C($5.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($4.55) by C($1.16). The company had revenue of C$201.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$207.50 million.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.