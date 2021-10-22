TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.21.

Several equities analysts have commented on TEL shares. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $148.70 on Friday. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $153.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

