Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.94

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.94 and last traded at $27.33, with a volume of 139975 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tecnoglass currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 29.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

In related news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $195,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at $103,000. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.