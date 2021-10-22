Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Shares Sold by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,842 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.46% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. 17.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HQL stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.77. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $22.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

In related news, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 6,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $138,496.89. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 146,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,557.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

